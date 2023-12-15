CCC Youth Unleash Street Protests, Targeting Mnangagwa Over Electoral Frauds

CCC press conference

Bulawayo,

Bulawayo– The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Youth Task Force is set to escalate its protest, directing its fervor towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as urgent electoral reforms remain elusive. In a charged press conference led by CCC Task Force National Administrator Pashor Raphael Sibanda, key Zimbabwean institutions were accused of colluding to thwart democratic processes.

Sibanda alleged that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the judiciary, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are acting in concert with the ruling Zanu-PF, orchestrating what he deemed an illegitimate recall of CCC representatives from various government positions.

“Zanu-PF’s agenda to manipulate the will of the people and suppress the alternative voice is clear. The regime employs impostors, fraudsters, and criminals as political tools to dismantle our movement and pave the way for a one-party state through questionable recalls,” declared Sibanda.

The CCC Youth Task Force, in a bold move, explicitly targeted President Mnangagwa in their call for action. Sibanda stated, “We want to send a strong message to President Mnangagwa and his regime. The proposed 2024 National budget is anti-people, and we reject it unequivocally. Our MPs must debate and reject this budget, standing against policies that perpetuate the economic decay of our nation.”

Affirming the CCC’s role as a leading force, Sibanda emphasized, “As the party entrusted by the people to guide the country’s future, we declare that we are the present and future of this nation. We won’t tolerate any organization in Harare undermining the people’s will, particularly here in Bulawayo province.”

The press conference concluded with a defiant stance, as Sibanda asserted that the youth are ready to defend, advance, and secure the future for generations to come. “We demand immediate reforms from President Mnangagwa’s regime to respect and safeguard the will of the people. Failing which, the streets will become the battleground of our struggle, with Mnangagwa squarely in our sights,” he warned.- CITE

