Chamisa Adopts New Strategy, Confronts Mnangagwa

By James Gwati- The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth league in Bulawayo has issued a chilling warning of impending street protests if urgent electoral reforms are not swiftly implemented.

CCC Task Force National Administrator Pashor Raphael Sibanda, a former Cowdray Park MP, alleged during a press conference on Thursday that crucial state institutions, including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the judiciary, and ZRP, have fallen under the control of ZANU PF.

Sibanda accused the ruling party of orchestrating illegal recalls of CCC representatives from both parliament and local governments, using what he referred to as “captured” institutions to undermine the democratic process.

CITE quoted Sibanda, stating, “We are aware of the Zanu-PF agenda to try to steal the will of the people and undermine the role of the alternative in the country.”

He added, “We want to send a clear message to the regime to reform as a matter of urgency and let the will of the people be respected and protected. Failure to do so, the streets shall be the avenue of our struggle.”

In response to Sibanda’s claims, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba dismissed him as “a mere deviant boy” and downplayed the importance of his statements. Charamba revealed a purported shift in CCC’s strategy, suggesting a move toward more confrontational politics, direct funding, and the emergence of a more youthful and militant leadership for the opposition. Charamba hinted at a follow-up meeting scheduled for December 5th in Lusaka, Zambia, suggesting a potential upheaval within the opposition.

Charamba concluded with a cryptic warning, stating, “Of course, these boys of brawn will soon learn – like the proverbial burnt child – to dread fire!!!! Ndapedza; vanzwa vatonzwa!” indicating an escalating tension and potential conflict within the political landscape.

