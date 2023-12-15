Did This Father Marry His Daughter to A Goblin?

The Chinzou family of Gosho Village in Chigodora is caught in the grips of chaos as allegations arise that Aleck Chinzou, the patriarch, has married off his daughter, Christina Chinzou, to a goblin. The bizarre situation has left the family grappling with mysterious misfortunes, including the recent tragic death of Christina’s brother.

Christina presented her case before Headman Chigodora’s community court, claiming that her life has become a living hell due to alleged goblin marriage orchestrated by her father. She asserted that each time she enters into a relationship, she experiences mental illness, turning violent and resulting in the breakdown of the connection. She further accused her father of being the cause of her torment.

Adding to the family’s woes, Christina revealed that her brother recently perished in a mysterious fire, and spiritual healers pointed fingers at Aleck Chinzou as the instigator of the tragedy. The brother’s demise followed a summon to discuss the string of misfortunes plaguing the family.

Aleck vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that Christina feigned mental illness due to her own stubbornness. He argued that his daughter’s violent tendencies toward suitors were the real reason for her failed relationships. Aleck also pointed the finger at his son Bylord, suggesting a feud over the late son’s estate as a possible motive behind the family turmoil.

In a counterclaim, Bylord accused his father of wanting to seize his late brother’s estate and insisted that Aleck’s refusal to consult spiritual healers further fueled suspicions. The family drama has reached such a crescendo that Headman Chigodora ordered the Chinzou family to consult three traditional healers to resolve the matter.

The case remains adjourned until tomorrow as the family awaits the outcome of the traditional healers’ consultations. The Chigodora community watches with bated breath as the truth behind the goblin marriage allegations and the mysterious misfortunes unravel in this bewildering family saga.- State Media

