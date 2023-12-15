FULL TEXT- Newly sworn in MP Scott Sakupwanya’s parliamentary debate submissions

Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir. Mr. Speaker, I want to thank you for the opportunity to add my views on the proposed 2024 budget. Firstly, I want to highlight that the projected reality of the upcoming 2024 year will form the premise of my debate.

The anticipated effects of the El Nino drought which we can feel even now, means beyond food security, we have to consider the massive drop in water levels which will have a ripple effect on the ability of the Kariba hydro plant to supply adequate electricity, thereby also affecting manufacturing and industry, coupling this with global challenges that we expect to be facing next year.

It is a marvel that the Hon. Minister has projected that we will reach 3,5% growth in the 2024 year. In light of this, I must applaud the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion for including the $300 COVID Allowance towards the pension as this will protect our Civil Service and encourage the aspect of proper budgeting.

On the Wealth Tax, this is by definition, a proper initiative and I would like to thank our Minister for the proposition. However, I would like to propose that the tax condition should be limited to those who have two or more properties, the first one being exempted as a primary residence.

This will ensure that you are not just hitting someone who has had his primary residence and who has worked hard for that particular residence out of the blue, but instead, you are saying who is going to enjoy further investments from additional residences out of their primary residence will be falling under that Wealth Tax.

Given the difficult year ahead and with our challenges to have access to finance due to the punitive sanctions, again I applaud the Ministers for finding ways to finance our road infrastructure. In Manicaland, we have a big challenge at the Forbes Border Post, the massive increase in productivity has led to long queues that lead to Mutare Town.

All this is happening before the Sabi Star Lithium Mine in Buhera starts exporting its product at full capacity. This means that at its full capacity; we will have more than 100 trucks in a month, working our roads and extending the queues at the Forbes Boarder Post.

To this effect, the proposed marginal fuel levy is a welcome development. I support that it be ring-fenced towards road infrastructure. In the same vein, the toll fee increase suggested is also a welcome initiative to add to the funds needed for road infrastructure and development.

Mr. Speaker Sir, I must say that adding to road infrastructure should not just be on a quantitive basis, but on a qualitative one. It is not enough to say that we need to add on to the roads, but we must also need to maintain the roads so that we have a standard that cuts across as our economy grows.

I want to take in the recommendation again of the Finance Committee that the public transport would ordinarily carry the low-income earners, that they be exempted from this toll fee increase. Mr. Speaker Sir, I agree with the two cents per gram levy on beverages. This is not a sugar tax itself which is a basic necessity, but on the beverages that are not classified as basic commodities.

Having heard sentiments alluding to the probability of smuggling, one should not be afraid to implement a progressive policy out of fear of illegality. This is why we have our security sector at the border post and to ensure we protect local industry from the effects of smuggling.

So, I propose that the Minister, in the same vein, also increases the budget of the Ministry of Home Affairs which deals with border control and smuggling which was originally allocated 3,9 trillion against the budget requirement of 9,5 trillion.

As we consider the sugar tax, which is a progressive tax, I would also, in the same vein, highlight to the Minister of Finance that drug and substance abuse is a scourge that has affected our nation.

So whether it be under this budget consideration or future consideration, I suggest that the Minister must look into creating a fund that is directed towards drug and substance abuse. In this vein, the Minster must consider putting a tax on alcohol in the same way that he implemented towards sugar tax.

Mr. Speaker Sir, as a youth, education is a priority for the future of our country. In this light, I want to highlight under the Ministry of War Veterans Affairs where they stated that under their education, only one billion was allocated out of a requirement of 136 billion. This is only 15% of the students that are already attending school.

In the first term of 2024, only half of the students that go to school would have fully paid school fees. The rest will not have fees paid for them and this is for War Veterans, people who went to war, and people who suffered injuries only for their families to be insulted in that way.

Mr. Speaker Sir, it is my humble plea that we urge the Ministry of Finance to put more weight, especially on the Education of the children of War Veterans, and meet the demand to show our appreciation for their efforts of having gone to the war. We know they did not have the opportunity to go to school themselves, but at least let us allow their children to get a decent education without any disturbance.

Last but not least, I would want to just say, having heard all the arguments that I appreciate the Minister of Finance for continuing with a pro-poor budget, and I recommend that the Minister of Finance must be behold in ensuring that mechanisms are put in place, especially for the ring-fenced taxes that he suggested.

If indeed we are talking about ring-fencing for mining communities, let that amount go back to the mining community, be it Penhalonga, Buhera, or Mashonaland Central – it must follow that the last person on the ground can feel that the taxes are working. With that, I humbly submit

