Magaya Offers Heart Stadium To DeMbare, Ngezi Platinum

Yadah founder and owner Prophet Walter Magaya has offered his newly-commissioned The Heart Stadium to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, for use in the two club’s CAF competitions next year.

Ngezi won their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title while DeMbare ended their 9-year drought by scooping the Chibuku Super Cup and the two clubs will participate in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

But with Zimbabwe not having any stadium fit to host CAF matches, Madamburo and DeMbare might find themselves playing home matches in outside the country, a situation Magaya wants to be avoided.

The first phase of The Heart Stadium was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week and Magaya insists it will be ready for CAF matches by the first week of February next year, hence Ngezi and Dynamos can benefit.

“As you know, I’m now starting to construct another changing room. The stadium will have four changing rooms, with the other one specifically for CAF,” said Magaya.

“We hope that any team that wants to use the facility is very much welcome.

“I love Ngezi, I love Manica Diamonds, I love Dynamos, I love all the teams that are in Zimbabwe.

“So I don’t mind them (Ngezi and Dynamos) coming to use the stadium for their respective campaigns in the African safari.

“That’s why I named the Stadium The Heart Stadium, not Yadah Stadium, meaning any team in Zimbabwe is welcome if they want to use it” added Magaya.-Soccer24 News

