“No iota of evidence”: Sikhala fumes

By A Correspondent- Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker, Job Sikhala, currently languishing at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on alleged violence incitement, on Wednesday stood to defend himself as his defence hearing commenced before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

The veteran politician is jointly charged with CCC MP Godfrey Sithole.

The two are accused of inciting public violence during the tense period which followed the shock killing of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza May last year.

The state bases its evidence on a video image of Sikhala demanding justice for the slain activist.

The two had their application for discharge dismissed recently after the court ruled they had a case to answer.

On Wednesday, Sikhala, also a lawyer, took a swipe at prosecutors he accused of incompetence in handling the case.

The state alleged that charges against the fiery politician and rights activist arose from a video he allegedly captured and published with local media.

But Sikhala said no one from the publication testified when the state led evidence into his trial.

“They failed to produce any iota of evidence,” Sikhala said.

“I’ve been in a lot of cases in this court, but I have never come across such embarrassing evidence like the one that was produced by the State in this case.

“I was expecting the State to prove through their witnesses the evidence that I had posted any video which they failed to do with their four witnesses.”

Sikhala singled out Gift Mutara, the IO in his case, saying he failed to produce evidence to prove the case.

“During his testimony and cross examination, he was asked to produce that evidence and he said he did have it before this court,” he said.

Sikhala also said prosecutors failed to support a claim that he ferried mourners to Nyatsime area.

“The allegations that I supplied transport to people in Nyatsime are the lies the State has been peddling in this court.

“That’s why we made an application for the entire outline to be expunged from the record because none of the witnesses could support it,” he said.

The trial will continue on December 19.

