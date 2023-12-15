Singer Terry Gee Dies

Musician Tichaona Terrence Green popularly known as Terry Gee in the music circles has died.

Information reaching this publication is that Terry Gee succumbed to cardiac arrest at Arundel Hospital where he was admitted.

Terry Gee had cerebral palsy and was diagnosed with heart and lung disease.

His Manager Edison December confirmed the sad news to the media.

Terry Gee was a multi-talented Zimbabwean actor and gospel musician. Despite facing physical challenges due to cerebral palsy and being confined to a wheelchair, he passionately pursued his love for music and acting throughout his life.

Funeral arrangements will be made known in due course.

