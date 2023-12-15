Stolen loot found in church

By A Correspondent- A caretaker from Plumtree, Ishmael Dube, found himself in legal trouble last week, resulting in the revelation of his stolen possessions hidden within a church building.

Dube faced charges at the Plumtree Magistrates Court on Wednesday, presided over by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware, who subsequently sentenced him to two years in jail. This verdict came after Dube pleaded guilty, with six months of the sentence conditionally suspended.

According to the prosecution led by Selestine Madziwa, the incident occurred on December 7 when Thandiwe Mbewe secured her homestead and left. Upon her return, she discovered that Dube had unlawfully entered her residence by breaking a window.

The convict made off with several items, including blankets, clothes, a microphone, a drilling machine, and a wood cutting machine. Subsequently, Dube stored his stolen goods in a church building, presumably for safekeeping.

Upon returning home the next day, Mbewe realized her belongings had been stolen. During her search for the missing items, she located some of them within a nearby church. Promptly, a police report was filed, leading to Dube’s subsequent arrest.

In court, Dube admitted to the charges, resulting in his conviction and the imposed sentence. Magistrate Nembaware, in delivering the verdict, opted for a two-year jail term, with six months conditionally suspended, highlighting the severity of Dube’s actions and the impact on the victim.

