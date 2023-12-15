Welshman Insists He’s Right On Mabvazuva

By Farai D Hove | Former MDC Alliance Vice President Welshman Ncube has set off a political firestorm with a firecracker on Thursday night, unveiling what he describes as the unspoken truth within the party’s National Council.

In his statement, Ncube declared saying, “Every member of the then National Council knows what happened on 22 Jan 2022 at Mabvazuva. We ALL know the truth. We were there! Many are terrified of the Twitter warriors to acknowledge the truth publicly. We have no moral authority to oppose ZANUPF if we can’t stand for truth.”

CCC video of @nelsonchamisa which challenges @Welshman_Ncube 's Mbavazuva report on why the leadership back then in Jan 2022 did not dispute Chamisa's announcement that CCC is not at all a re branding, but an entirely new party with a new leadership. pic.twitter.com/4dgKONAPwo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 15, 2023

This statement comes amid longstanding silence from Ncube on the persistent claims made by Sengezo Tshabangu, a political figure labeled a “political imposter,” who asserts himself as the CCC’s Secretary General. Notably, Ncube has refrained from condemning these falsehoods, prompting scrutiny over his commitment to transparency and truth within the political arena.

LEAKED WIWA VIDEO vs WELSHMAN TWEET — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 15, 2023

Following his failure to address the allegations against Tshabangu, Ncube has taken on the role of an arbiter, positioning himself to adjudicate between what he perceives as false and true within the party. This self-appointed role adds a layer of complexity to the internal dynamics of the MDC Alliance and the evolving narrative surrounding its members.

The recent development stems from a Twitter exchange between Ncube and CCC supporter Chris Chidarikire, where questions about Ncube’s absence from recent CCC events led to a nuanced discussion. Ncube’s response, particularly when questioned about his role in the CCC’s leadership, suggested a belief that he should hold a position, emphasizing the party’s departure from its original structure.

“As of January 22, 2022, I was vice president of MDC Alliance,” Ncube clarified, recounting the party’s resolution to reconstitute itself as CCC and participate in the March 2022 by-elections under that banner. He highlighted that the National Council didn’t resolve to dissolve itself during this transition, providing context to the intricacies of the internal restructuring.

In the face of challenges, particularly concerning Sengezo Tshabangu, Ncube defended his position assertively. When pressed to condemn Tshabangu, he retorted, “When Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora started recalling MDC Alliance MPs and councillors, did I not, in my capacity as vice president of MDC Alliance, come out guns blazing right up to the end? In what capacity do you want me to insert myself now?”

The overarching narrative also involves accusations against MDC Alliance leader Chamisa, alleging a concentration of power and a dismantling of established structures, leading to a fallout with key figures like Biti and Ncube. Chamisa’s response, asserting that the CCC is a new party set to elect its leadership in the future, has drawn criticism, with some claiming it casts doubts on his commitment to democratic principles.

As the political drama unfolds, Welshman Ncube’s revelation and subsequent engagement in the ongoing discourse bring to light the intricate web of tensions, accusations, and power dynamics within the MDC Alliance, raising questions about the party’s cohesion and the trajectory of its leadership.

