Shocking Corpse Mix-Up Unveiled in Gweru: Families Bury Wrong Bodies

In a confusing turn of events, a Gweru family mourned and buried the wrong body, only to unravel the unsettling mistake during a somber body viewing. The distressing mix-up involved the remains of Takudzwa Chipadza and Courage Sibanda, two individuals who met untimely deaths in separate incidents at Mkoba 14 and 16 business centers, respectively.

The unsettling saga began when Chipadza’s family retrieved what they believed to be Takudzwa’s body from Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary on December 6. Without suspecting any error, they proceeded to lay their loved one to rest at Mutasa cemetery in the city the following day.

Simultaneously, Sibanda’s family, unaware of the impending confusion, collected what they thought was Courage’s body from the same mortuary. The tragic error only came to light during the funeral proceedings in Somabhula when the grieving family noticed the discrepancy during the body viewing.

Swift action followed, as the concerned family alerted Gweru Provincial Hospital authorities about the distressing mix-up. Takudzwa’s relatives were promptly engaged, leading to a startling revelation upon the identification of the bodies – Courage Sibanda had been mistakenly buried by the wrong family.

In an effort to rectify the harrowing mistake, the exhumation of Sibanda’s body was ordered and carried out a week later. The bodies were then rightfully handed over to their respective families for the proper burial they deserved.

The funerals of both Takudzwa Chipadza and Courage Sibanda were expected to take place on Friday, marking the culmination of a heart-wrenching series of events that highlighted the need for heightened vigilance in the handling of deceased individuals to prevent such distressing errors.- State Media

