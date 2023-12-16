Emmanuel Paga On Foreign Clubs Radar

Spread the love

Dynamos forward Emmanuel Paga has reportedly attracted interest from South Africa’s DStv Premiership.

According to FarPost.co.za, Paga is wanted by two top-flight clubs Polokwane City and Richards Bay.

The sides are hoping to seal the transfer in the next window which opens in January.

The publication further claims that the Ghanaian is set to undergo trial stint at Polokwane City.

Should a deal come through, Emmanuel Paga will be on the move on a free transfer.

His contract with Dynamos is set to expire at the end of tthis month.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Glamour Boys from Vision FC in Ghana on a two-year contract ahead of the 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.-Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...