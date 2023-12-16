Kombi crash claims 2

Spread the love

Two people were killed in a tragic road accident on the Harare-Masvingo highway. The accident involved a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus (kombi) and a Toyota Probox vehicle. The kombi was carrying 12 passengers while the Probox had four passengers.

According to a police report seen by a local publication, the vehicles collided head-on at the 263-kilometre mark. Eleven other individuals sustained injuries and were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for treatment. Read the report by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP):

The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...