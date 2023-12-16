Mighty Warriors Drop Two Places On FIFA World Rankings

Mighty Warriors have dropped two places on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Friday.

The Zimbabwe national women’s team returned to international football in October when they took part in action in the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

The girls had spent over a year-and-half in the cold due to the FIFA ban on the country.

Following the lifting of the ban in July this year, the national side played in the regional tournament and managed a fourth-place finish.

But Zimbabwe didn’t participate in the 2024 AWCON Qualifiers early this month since the draw was done at the time the country was still under sanctions.

In the latest ranking, the team dropped two places to number 127 due to Namibia and Georgia overtaking them on points.

The Mighty Warriors moved down one place to number 19 on the continent.

Meanwhile, Nigeria remained on top of African ranking, while newly-crowned world champions Spain are on top of the world table.

