Mutendi Loses Cash To Robbers

CHIKOMBA—Herbert Mutendi (63), brother to Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi was shot twice by armed robbers who got away with cash and goods amounting to US$4,000 from his Beatrice farm on Sunday.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii said the bullets grazed Mutendi on the left leg and hand. The incident happened around 11 pm.

Five armed robbers arrived at the farm and one of them fired once into the air while others broke into the farmhouse through a kitchen door and window.

The gang tied down two maids before proceeding to a bathroom Mutendi was in. They demanded cash and other valuables from him.

Mutendi indicated that he did not have cash and one of the robbers shot him in the left hand. They frog-marched him into his bedroom, ransacked it and took US$ 700, an Apple laptop, an iPhone, a 12-ball gun, an iPad and a riffle… www.masvingomirror.com

