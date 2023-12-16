Six perish along Harare, Byo road

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that six (6) people died in a tragic road accident that took place on the Harare-Bulawayo Road near the National Museum of African Liberation in Harare on Friday. The museum is located near Warren Park 1 High School.

According to the police statement, the accident involved two commuter omnibuses (kombi) – a Toyota Hiace carrying 15 passengers, a Nissan Caravan and an AVM bus.

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 15/12/23 at around 1800 hours along Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Museum of African Liberation, Harare in which six people were killed whilst 10 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 15 passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan Caravan kombi with three passengers on board which was travelling towards Harare CBD.

Following the initial collision, the Toyota Hiace struck an AVM bus with three passengers that was also heading towards Harare CBD. The Toyota Hiace had crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic.

The deceased individuals were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured victims are receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

According to a witness named Justice Mhishi, the Toyota Hiace Kombi caused the accident. Mhishi explained that he was driving behind the bus involved in the accident. He and others tried their best to help the injured people. Mhishi recounted:

I was behind the bus. We tried our best kubuditsa vanhu (to extract people), one woman was vomiting blood the only word she said ‘ko VANA VANGU’ (what about my kids) and she died after that, One woman lost two kids in my eyes.

Road accidents tend to increase during festive seasons, making it crucial for road users, including motorists and pedestrians, to be cautious and observe road rules. Various factors contribute to these accidents, such as the higher volume of traffic, driver fatigue, drunk driving, speeding, and the presence of inexperienced or unlicensed drivers.

Therefore, individuals need to plan their journeys, ensure they are well-rested, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, adhere to speed limits, and remain mindful of other road users.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...