Botswana MPs Reject Mnangagwa Passport Free proposal

By- In a bold move, Botswana’s Members of Parliament (MPs) have vehemently opposed a proposed travel agreement with Zimbabwe, which would allow citizens of both nations to cross borders using national identity cards instead of passports.

The announcement by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his recent visit to Botswana sparked public outrage and concern among legislators.

While Botswana already has a similar arrangement with Namibia, lawmakers clarified that extending such privileges to Zimbabwe is met with strong resistance. The Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Annah Mokgethi, addressed the issue in Parliament amidst growing public backlash, stating that no signed agreement was in place to implement the proposed initiative.

Mokgethi emphasized, “I wish to clarify this statement and set the record straight that there is no signed agreement to effect this initiative.”

She reassured the citizens that the concept appreciated by the two leaders did not automatically grant the use of IDs for cross-border travel.

Mokgethi outlined a series of processes and procedures, including the adoption of regulatory standards and the establishment of a memorandum of agreement with exit clauses, before any implementation could take place.

Opposition leader Dithapelo Keorapetse expressed surprise at President Masisi’s decision, criticizing the lack of consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“We don’t know who President Masisi was representing when he reached this agreement with Mnangagwa or the government of Zimbabwe,” Keorapetse remarked.

MP Wynter Mmolotsi raised concerns about the potential repercussions, particularly in border areas where resources are strained due to an influx of Zimbabweans.

Mmolotsi pointed out that the health system in Francistown, a city near the border, is already overburdened, and unrestricted travel could exacerbate the situation.

Questions about the practicality of using machine-readable identity cards instead of passports and concerns about potential bureaucratic complications were raised by MPs like Unity Douw.

Some legislators suggested prioritizing passport-free travel agreements with countries like South Africa and Zambia before considering such arrangements with Zimbabwe.

The proposed scrapping of passport requirements between Botswana and Zimbabwe has drawn attention to the economic challenges in Zimbabwe, prompting many citizens to seek opportunities in neighbouring countries.

The potential agreement, if implemented, would primarily benefit Zimbabweans who have long sought refuge from their country’s struggling economy.

