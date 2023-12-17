Dismiss Mnangagwa Lies, President Chamisa Tells Nation

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

CCC leader

THANK YOU FELLOW CITIZENS for your full and incredible support against all odds.

I salute you. They will manufacture lies to confuse and discourage you.

They will write articles to discredit, vilify and malign. Will ignore their diatribe and vitriol. All said and done, and after all this, will have the last laugh.

You will never regret. God has given us a season and irrevocable manifold grace. Blessed Friday. #Godisinit

