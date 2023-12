Police Bash CCC Members

Spread the love

The @PoliceZimbabwe beat members of our youth Taskforce for showing solidarity with our illegally recalled MPs at the High Court.

One of the Taskforce members, Tinashe Hamauswa, and five others, including a girl, were badly injured. They were released after paying a fine. This continued brutal behavior proves beyond doubt the illegitimacy of Mr. Mnangagwa’s government. CCC

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...