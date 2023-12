What Do You Think About Mzembi Advice To CCC?

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

So far Engineer Walter Mzembi’s postulation on CCC MPs staying in Parliament is leading the way.

We will see as the day progresses whether citizens agree with Engineer Mzembi’s line of argument.

Follow today’s survey on ZimEye.com

Engineer Walter Mzembi urges CCC MPs to remain in Parliament, do you agree with him? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 16, 2023

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...