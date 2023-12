Will Zimbabwe Get Anything From Mnangagwa Madagascar Trip?

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Antananarivo, where he will join other heads of state at the inauguration ceremony of Madagascar’s President-elect, Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina, a former DJ, will be assuming his third term in office. He first came into power in 2009.

ZBC News

