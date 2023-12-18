Chief Chikwaka Refuses to be dragged Into Headman Mungoni’s Shenanigans

By Staff Reporter| Controversial Headman who hogged the limelight in June this year for terrorizing his subordinates through unlawful seizure of their ancestral land and subsequent sale of plots to his cronies for personal gain is at it again.

In June this year, the headman reported six villagers to the police on allegations that they had pulled down a perimeter fence that had been erected at one of the land that he had grabbed.

The six who include three senior citizens aged 80, and two 75-year-olds were dragged to Murehwa Magistrate Court where they were convicted and ordered to pay fine.

However, they have appealed against their conviction at High Court eventually suspending the ruling from Murehwa Magistrate.

Unaware or as a way of punishing the villagers, Headman Mungoni summoned them to appear before Chief Chikwaka’s traditional court which they appeared today.

The alert and astute traditional leader dismissed the sitting saying he can not preside a matter that is still before the courts.

Villagers under headman Mungoni claim that anyone who dares to challenge his actions is promptly branded an enemy and summoned to his court, where they face harsh repercussions.

To further deepen the concerns surrounding Mungoni’s conduct, it has been alleged that he maintains strong connections within the Murehwa Magistrates Court.

