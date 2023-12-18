Handitambire Miridzo, Junior Makunike Tells DeMbare

HANDITAMBIRE MIRIDZO, MAKUNIKE TELLS DEMBARE AS HE SAYS GOODBYE

Promising midfielder Makunike Jnr is reported to have joined ambitious side Simba Bhora after Dynamos failed to match the player’s demands. Through his manager, Makunike is said to have demanded USD 45000 to renew his contract, but the glamour boys could only offer USD $1200.

Simba Bhora on the other side were prepared to pay USD $50 000 to get the player. “The player wanted to stay at Dynamos, but they said they could only pay USD $1200 which is indeed an insult.

The players said haangatambire miridzo so he is now a Simba Bhora player.

” Football is business nowadays, ” he said.

