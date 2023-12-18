Leave Chamisa Alone, Focus On Nation Building, Zivhu Mocks Zanu PF Bosses

Tinashe Sambiri

Outspoken political figure, Killer Zivhu, has challenged Zanu PF hardliners to stop worrying about CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and concentrate on nation building.

Zivhu took a swipe at Zanu PF heavyweights for spending energy on attacking Chamisa instead of reviving the economy.

Zivhu wrote on X :

Let’s focus on nation-building, zvokuti elections were stolen dzangova ngano, if you failed to stop the thief or recover the stolen votes, zvakatovharana, why focusing on Chamisa , focus on development and the economy, why worried about Chamisa, everyday ingori Chamisa.

Siyayi Chamisa akadaro, if he is naked, he will find the clothes at his own time, chingoitayi Party dzenyu kana kusapota dziripo munyerere, zvamuchatiurayira mwana wavanhu, itai dzenyu moga politics dzacho dzamunoda, with structures, bank accounts,constitution and etc.

Today let me ask this question, Why those supporting the ruling Party , instead of discussing about development and our shattered economy, they disccus about Chamisa only, asi kune mari inopiwa munhu kana ukaswerera uchingoti Chamisa on social media

