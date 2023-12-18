Mwonzora Backs Tshabangu

By James Gwati-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has condemned the CCC leadership for endorsing independent candidates in the upcoming February 3, 2024, by-elections.

Mwonzora, taking to his X account, cautioned that these CCC-backed candidates could face recall challenges, emphasizing their lack of affiliation with any political party.

The MDC-T leader’s remarks, seemingly applauding the removal of Chamisa’s MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu, self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general, underscore growing tensions within the opposition.

Tshabangu and CCC unveiled their candidates on Monday, with Chamisa running independently.

The development raises concerns about potential dual candidates in the approaching by-elections slated for February 3, 2024.

Such a scenario could lead to voter confusion, prompting questions about the unity and coherence of the opposition forces.

Monday, the Nomination Court processed and accepted papers from candidates contesting various constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mkoba North, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke, and Goromonzi South.

These vacancies resulted from the recall of prominent figures such as Gift Ostallos Siziba, Stephen Chatiza, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei, Admore Chivero, Mutasa Oliver, and Chibaya Amos by the CCC’s self-imposed Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu staunchly asserted that the ousted individuals were no longer affiliated with the party.

During the Nomination Court announcement, ZEC presiding officer Sithembiso Nkomo disclosed that four candidates successfully submitted their nomination papers for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat.

The nominated candidates comprise Nkomo Abraham Yona from the Democratic Opposition Party, Siziba Gift from CCC, Tembo Moreblessing from CCC, and Tshuma Joseph from ZANU PF.

Fielding as Independent Candidates when you, in fact, are a member of a political party is such a fatal mistake. As soon as you engage in party politics, you can be recalled. The MPs now become so vulnerable and can be recalled by any member of the public. — Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) December 18, 2023

