Walter Musona Finds New Home

Walter Musona has found a new club after leaving former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum.

The forward is no longer with the Platinum Boys following his fallout with head coach Norman Mapeza last season.

He has joined ambitious Shamva-based side Simba Bhora.

Musona was unveiled together with Billy Vheremu who was with Bulawayo Chiefs and Dynamos’ Junior Makunike.- Soccer24 News

