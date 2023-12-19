Mkwananzi Denies Unfounded Ouster Claims Amidst Allegations of Regime-Backed Disruption

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has categorically refuted and dismissed the baseless assertions propagated by a Twitter account under the name Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming that he has been ousted from his role within the party.

Mkwananzi emphatically denied any communication with Tshabangu and accused him of colluding with Zanu PF to undermine the opposition. In response to the allegations, Mkwananzi clarified, “Please note that this is false and unfounded. I have not been removed from my position, and I have never, at any point in my life, engaged with this individual who is operating under ZANU-PF directives to sabotage the movement that countless individuals have sacrificed for, some paying the ultimate price for Zimbabwe’s freedom.”

Asserting his unwavering commitment to the cause, Mkwananzi declared, “I remain steadfast in my dedication to the struggle, pledging full allegiance to the capable leadership and guidance of our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the CCC party. My loyalty is not contingent on holding a specific position; it is rooted in the values and principles driving our just and legitimate pursuit for the total liberation and ultimate emancipation of all our people.”

The Twitter account, in question, circulated a message that seemingly ignited reactions from pro-regime elements on the platform, who accused Chamisa of dictatorial tendencies. The message purportedly conveyed a call from Mkwananzi, claiming unjust removal from his position by Chamisa, expressing concerns about Chamisa’s leadership style, and expressing a desire to engage in dialogue. Mkwananzi, however, vehemently denied the accuracy of this account, maintaining his commitment to the party’s objectives and leadership.

In concluding his statement, Mkwananzi underscored, “My allegiance is unwavering, and I remain resolute in my dedication to the struggle, the party, and President Nelson Chamisa. It transcends any individual position and is grounded in the collective vision for a just and liberated Zimbabwe.”

