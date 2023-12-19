Change champion Nyembe dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The sad news was announced by Promise Mkwananzi in a social media post where he said:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father in the struggle Champion Shepherd Nyembe. He is one of the pioneers of the struggle in Budiriro,who stood their grounds advocating for better Zimbabwe.

He was also among the Budiriro 26 persecuted and arrested on trumped up charges in 2022 and most of us remember his interview on Heart and Soul TV narrating how he was falsely accused by the state and days he spent in prison.

May his dear Soul rest in peace

@CCCZimbabwe.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...