By James Gwati – The government has officially gazetted school fees in foreign currency, allowing parents to pay using the local currency at the prevailing exchange rate.

This move empowers schools to request payments in US dollars, posing a challenge for parents whose incomes are primarily in the local currency, which has been facing challenges.

In a statement to the public via state media on Monday, Torerayi Moyo, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, outlined the fee structure.

He specified that rural government primary schools should cap fees at US$10 per term, while urban government primary schools should not exceed US$20 per term.

While the fees are denominated in US dollars, parents and guardians have the flexibility to make payments in the local currency at the exchange rate applicable on the payment date for Zimbabwean pupils.

For secondary schools, Statutory Instrument 240 of 2023, Education (Tuition and Boarding Fees) (Government Schools) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (No. 1), outlines the fee structure. S1 schools in low-density suburbs have set tuition fees at US$40 per term, S2 schools in high-density suburbs at US$20 per term, and S3 schools in rural areas at US$10 per term.

Parents contribute only a fraction of the total costs, as the government covers teachers’ salaries in government schools and certain additional costs.

The gazetted fees for pupils residing outside Zimbabwe, who do not receive taxpayer support, illustrate the level of government assistance for Zimbabwean pupils.

Primary tuition fees for this group are set at US$300 per term, and secondary schools are US$400 per term, payable exclusively in US dollars.

While the gazetted tuition fees are comprehensive, the government’s expanded BEAM program ensures coverage for pupils from the most economically disadvantaged families.

Additionally, some government schools may request a top-up levy from parents through school development associations, subject to approval by the majority of parents and the Ministry.

-Herald

