Klopp Sets Sight On EPL Title

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has talked about his team’s title intentions, admitting that his charges are ready to “try” to win the Premier League championship this season.

The Reds spent the previous week on top of the table but were displaced by Arsenal after drawing goalless against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The result left Klopp’s men in second place and one point behind the Gunners.

While Klopp is aware of the pressure and the number games ahead, he said after the match: “It (the season) will be really tough. My boys for me today looked like they are really ready just to give it a proper try and then we will see what that means exactly.

“For today, if you take the right things out of this game then this was a super-important game because, as I said, the counter-press was the best we’ve played with this group.”- Soccer24 News

