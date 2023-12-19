Mkwananzi scoffs at Tshabangu

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Opposition CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi has scoffed at claims that he has been fired from the party.

Said Mkwananzi:

Please note that this is false and unfounded. I have not been removed from my position and I have never ever in my life called this Charlatan who is working under ZANU-PF instruction to destroy the movement that so many have sacrificed so much for , including paying the ultimate price for Zimbabwe to be free.

I remain loyal to the struggle and I submit myself fully, without any equivocation to the able leadership and guidance of our President Advocate

@nelsonchamisa and the

@CCCZimbabwe party. My loyalty to the struggle, the party and President

@nelsonchamisa is NOT based on me having a position. It is based on the value proposition and the disposition of prosecuting a just and legitimate struggle for the total liberation and ultimate emancipation of all our people.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...