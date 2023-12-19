Prince Robert Kahisime Shines at Nyaradzo Ambassadors Golf Day Namibia

By Sports Correspondent| **Windhoek, Namibia – In a stunning display of talent and skill, 13-year-old golf prodigy Prince Robert Kahisime emerged victorious at the Nyaradzo Ambassadors Golf Day Namibia, held at the prestigious Windhoek Golf and Country Club.

Kahisime’s exceptional performance, boasting a gross of 42 points, surpassed competitors Mosinamegape Lekopanye, Dignity Moyo, and Evelyn Paulin, captivating spectators at the CMG International Media Group-organized event.

This event marked the second edition of the Namibian leg of the Ambassadors Golf Day, following the successful launch in Johannesburg last month. Zimbabwean and Namibian players participated, with the event being hosted by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Namibia, HE Melody Chaurura.

Ambassador Chaurura emphasized the unifying power of sports across territories, applauding initiatives that foster networking and collaboration. She expressed the government’s commitment to diaspora engagement, welcoming progressive ideas and initiatives.

The Ambassadors Golf Day organizers revealed ambitious plans for future tournaments in the USA, UK, Australia, and other countries. Conrad Mwanza, CMG International Media Group Managing Director, highlighted the platform’s role in promoting unity and providing a nexus for development among stakeholders.

“We are focused on creating our Pro-Am mini tour, heading into three more territories before concluding at the Global Zimbabwe Network in Dubai next year in November,” stated Mwanza.

Golf’s reputation as an elite sport with substantial business rewards for stakeholders was acknowledged. The organizers extended gratitude to Nyaradzo Group for sponsoring the Namibian event through the Sahwira International Plan (SIP), reflecting their commitment to positive change and development.

Nyaradzo Group, actively involved in community initiatives, offers the SIP package, including funeral services, repatriation, logistics, and advisory services.

As the Ambassadors Golf Day gains momentum, the spotlight now turns to Botswana for the next stop in this global movement as the new year approaches. Stay tuned for more thrilling golf action and international collaboration in the world of sports.

