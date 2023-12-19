SADC Head On Against Mnangagwa’s Illegal Presidency

SADC publicly announced one very clear thing on the 4th Nov 2023, that the Zimbabwe election was and is on the extraordinary summit agenda, and a visibly sweaty ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and his journalist, Reuben Barwe uttered 14 rapid statements convincing each other against the @SADC_News agenda item.

REUBEN BARWE: Comrade President! Comrade President! How did it go?

MNANGAGWA: Excellent, excellent! We had a very successful SADC Summit. Yes!

REUBEN BARWE: Any of those pretenders who might have wanted to smuggle issues over here, did they get?

MNANGAGWA: No, these things happen in society, not everybody is a Priest, so you find these things happen, but we are so alert that we had gone to deal with the things that are relevant to the Summit which was called, things that were called, this is extra ordinary which means there was a particular subject here to discuss. REUBEN BARWE: Only DRC issues?

MNANGAGWA: Absolutely! REUBEN BARWE: Thank you your Excellency!

