Bafana Bafana Star Out Of AFCON 2023

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suffered another blow after one of his Europe-based star has been ruled out of the Afcon 2023 tournament.

The South African team will be travelling to Cameroon next month without RCS Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba.

The forward, who recently was included in the provisional Bafana Bafana squad, has been ruled out of the competition after his club confirmed that he is set to undergo surgery after fracturing his patella (knee) over the weekend.

A statement by the club revealed that Mothiba will be out for several months.

“Victim of a fracture of the patella of his left knee during the match played by Racing in Lorient on Sunday, Lebo Mothibi underwent successful surgery today (Monday).

“The South African international striker will, however, be unavailable for several months.”

Burnley forward Lyle Foster’s participation is also in serious doubt after his coach Vincent Kompany said the player is not mentally fit to travel to Cameroon for Afcon.- Soccer24 News

