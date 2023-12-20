Be Responsible, Say No To Drug Abuse During The Festive Season

Our message to residents of the ancient city of Masvingo this festive season… let us be responsible, let us build our ancient city by encouraging young people to desist from drug abuse.

Those affected by drugs also need maximum support. Together we can win the battle against drug and substance abuse.

Masvingo City Mayor His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe

🛑Please note thatZimEye.com is running a robust campaign against drug abuse/ drug addiction. Send your videos, pictures and real life situation. Your story will change someone’s life.

Organisations, individuals, church denominations and various stakeholders are invited to support the initiative.

Together we can fight the scourge of drug abuse.

Advocacy is the way to go, we are ready to amplify your efforts to eradicate drug abuse through our platforms.

To those willing to support the initiative see below our bank details are below:

Kindly notify us once you have donated to the noble initiative

MEDIA ORIGINS LTD

BIC:

ABBYGB2LXXX

IBAN:

GB64ABBY09012874288004

Local transfer:

MEDIA ORIGINS LTD

BUSINESS

Sort Code 09-01-28

Account 74288004

