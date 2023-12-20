Is Junior Makunike Leaving DeMbare?

Spread the love

Junior Makunike might be, actually he is, one of the best midfielders in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Bulawayo-bred star is simply a marvel to watch.

As CAPS United fans burst into the emotional song ‘Yogo Yogo Huya Uchengete Vana‘ against crosstown rivals Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final at the National Sports back in October, one didn’t need to be a genius to grasp the irony.

The irony was that while Makepekepe fans were remembering their hero —the late Blessing ‘Yogo Yogo’ Makunike, someone named Makunike was masterminding their defeat to their arch rivals.

Junior played a blinder that afternoon and helped DeMbare reach the Chibuku Super Cup final and ultimately end their 9-year trophy drought, with a 2-0 victory over Ngezi Platinum Stars in the decider.

As a result, Genesis Mangombe’s charges will take part in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Logically, one would expect DeMbare to hold on to their best players and Makunike is one of them, but that might not be, in the case of the gifted midfielder.

His contact with DeMbare ends on December 31 2023, and despite the Moses Maunganidze-led executive offering the former Mpopoma High School student an extension, he is likely to leave.

Ambitious Premiership side Simba Bhora are favorites to land the 19-year-old’s signature.

Simba coach Tonderai Ndiraya worked with Makunike at Prince Edward Academy before signing him at Dynamos and it appears the youthful coach still has a good relationship with the teenager.- Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...