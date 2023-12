Masvingo City Mayor To Distribute Christmas Cheer Fund Proceeds

His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Aleck Tabe, will be distributing proceeds of 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund on Thursday December 21 2023 at 1000 am, venue is the Town Hall, Civic Centre, Masvingo.-Office of The Mayor Masvingo

