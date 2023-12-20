Police Condemned For Blocking Job Sikhala Solidarity Rally

By A Correspondent| In a startling turn of events, the Job Sikhala Solidarity Council has expressed its deep disappointment at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for blocking the much-anticipated Solidarity rally scheduled for 23 December. The ZRP cites alleged non-compliance with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) as grounds for the denial, a justification that the Council deems as a consistent ploy to curtail citizens’ Freedom of Association and Assembly.

The Council, in a strongly worded press statement issued by National Organizer Obert Masaraure, condemned what they view as a systematic restriction on activities associated with Job Sikhala by the Zimbabwean State. The statement suggests a targeted repression against anything associated with Sikhala, implying that the mere mention of his name rattles the regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Job Sikhala, a prominent figure, has been detained for over 18 months, yet the authorities continue to exhibit apprehension at the mention of his name. The Council warns the Mnangagwa regime against treating the Sikhala Solidarity movement as a terrorist group, asserting that their activities are constitutionally grounded, aimed at applying pressure for the release of Sikhala, who they argue is a political prisoner.

The Council remains undeterred by this setback, announcing a series of Solidarity activities designed to mobilize pro-democracy campaigners both in Zimbabwe and beyond. They emphasize the constitutional right to demand the release of Job Sikhala and express their determination to continue the fight for justice.

In response to the rally’s cancellation, the Council has unveiled the #WiwaWednesday Lecture series, set to launch on X space, with further programs promised in the near future. The message is clear: “Free Job Sikhala now!”

