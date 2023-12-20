Pregnant Mum, Kids Killed In Honda Fit Accident

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a heart-wrenching incident during the festive season, a pregnant mother, Loice Kapinga, her husband Silas Gomo, and four children lost their lives in a collision between two Honda Fit vehicles in Mazowe. The devastating crash claimed a total of nine lives early Monday morning.

Among the victims were identified five-year-old Tanyaradzwa and eight-year-old Angela. The grief-stricken father-in-law, Mr Edson Kapinga, struggles to accept the loss of six family members.

The collision also took the lives of Lovemore Chibanda and Tashinga Chitsike, leaving their families grappling with the sudden tragedy. Mr Badwell Chitsike, father of Tashinga, expressed confusion about the circumstances leading to the accident.

The driver of one Honda Fit, Mr Promise Makopo (22), escaped the burning vehicle but succumbed to severe burns on both legs. His father, Mr Pardon Makopo, mourned the loss of his favorite child, describing Promise as a diligent young man who tragically met his end while transporting passengers.

According to reports, Makopo was hired by four artisanal miners and a lady. His childhood friend, Mr Nomore Jongwe, revealed that they had been at a local beerhall before the accident occurred.

Government intervention was announced to aid bereaved families with funeral expenses. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Christopher Magomo, visited the accident scene, declaring the loss of nine lives a disaster. The three victims burnt beyond recognition are undergoing identification by the police forensic team.

Minister Magomo urged stringent measures against pirate taxis, emphasizing the risks associated with driving under the influence, fatigue, and night travel. Chief Superintendent Enock Masimba highlighted preliminary evidence pointing to possible speeding and the unroadworthy condition of one vehicle.

Provincial Medical Director Dr Clemence Tshuma reported four injured individuals, including a six-year-old girl, receiving medical attention. A somber atmosphere enveloped Concession Hospital, where families gathered to identify their loved ones.

Acting director in the Department of Civil Protection, Mr Farai Hokonya, urged adherence to road rules and regulations. The government pledged support, providing coffins, transport, food, and assistance with the burial process for the bereaved families.

In response to the incident, over 30 pirate taxis were impounded by the Mazowe traffic authorities, underscoring the urgent need for safer travel practices during the festive season.

