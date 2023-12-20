Two cops, 4month old baby drown

By A Correspondent- Two police officers and their four-month-old daughter drowned after their vehicle was swept away as they attempted to cross the flooded Kana River which cuts across the road between Gomoza in Lupane and Kambe in Manoti, Gokwe.

Two other passengers aged 19 and 5 escaped from the Ford Ranger and swam to safety in the December 17 incident.

Police have named the dead as Moses Manyongodo, a 35-year-old police constable based at ZRP Lupane Traffic; his wife 30-year-old detective constable Ireen Muzamba and their daughter Hellen Manyongodo.

Manyongodo was driving towards Kambe Business Centre in Manoti when he found the Kana River flooded.

“He drove the vehicle into the flooded river in an attempt to cross. After getting to the middle of the bridge, the vehicle was swept away by the current for about 45 meters before it got submerged in the water. The three victims drowned whilst still in the vehicle. Their bodies were ferried to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary,” police said.

Manyongodo was off duty on the day and his wife was on maternity leave. Zimlive

