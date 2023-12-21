Arubi Sees Red

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi received a red card in SuperSport United’s 2-1 win over Al Hilal Benghazi in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages on Wednesday.

Arubi’s controversial expulsion came just after the half hour mark after he intentionally handled the ball outside the box.

Initially, referee Patrice Mebiame from Gabon gave him a yellow card for the offence but after some moments later he came back to flash a red card.

Mebiame went on to dish another red card, with Benghazi player Ahmed Mohamed receiving his marching orders in the second half.

More chaos followed towards the end of the game when officials from both SuperSport United and Benghazi technical benches were involved in a fight.- Soccer24 News

