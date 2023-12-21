Byo city council to kill stray dogs

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo City Council is mulling a tie-up order exercise where stray dogs will be shot as a means of controlling the population of dogs in the city.

The city’s director of health services Dr Edwin Mzingwane said: “Council from time to time conducts a tie-up order where we join other stakeholders in ensuring that dogs are within designated places at all times. During this time we shoot any stray dogs as a means of controlling the breeding of dogs and reducing the number of unregistered dogs which put residents at risk.”

“Unknown dogs are unvaccinated and can easily spread rabies to other dogs or humans which may put us in a tight situation as we know that rabies is incurable. Dogs are also a menace they tamper with refuse bins and create a mess that makes the city dirty. We also have a worrying trend where dogs are frequenting Mpilo Central Hospital and it’s unacceptable.” The Chronicle

