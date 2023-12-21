Chamisa Loyalist Elected Harare Mayor

Spread the love

By-The Nelson Chamisa-led CCC senior member, Jacob Mafume, has bounced back as Harare’s mayor.

Mafume defeated Elvis Ruzani by a vote of 22 to 15.

Mafume was mayor and was replaced by Ian Makone following the harmonised 23-24 August 2023 elections.

The post of mayor became vacant when Lovejoy Chitengu, who was elected as councillor for Ward 36 in the August 2023 general elections, was recalled by Tshabangu.

Chitengu had replaced Ian Makone, who was also recalled in November.

Chitengu was spared from that recall due to a spelling error in his name, but Tshabangu ordered another recall.

Tshabangu argues that the recalls were necessary because party leader Nelson Chamisa imposed the targeted CCC representatives during the party’s controversial candidate selection process.

Some political observers believe that Chamisa used a different candidate selection process to eliminate opponents and favour loyalists.

Others see the recalls as an attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to weaken the opposition.

Mafume’s return as mayor marks a significant shift in Harare’s leadership.

However, the frequent changes in mayors and the internal conflicts within the CCC raise concerns about stability and effective governance.

Mafume is Harare’s fourth mayor in just four months.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...