Citizens Unhappy With Jamba Sentence

Spread the love

JUSTICE FOR MOREBLESSING ALI:

It’s disheartening to note that Pius Jamba, the murderer of Moreblessing Ali, was only sentenced to 30 years in prison, a sentence that is almost equivalent to that of a cattle thief. This is unacceptable.

We stand with Moreblessing Ali’s family and demand that the regime in Harare take immediate action to ensure that justice is served.

#JusticeForMoreblessingAli

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...