Gavin Hunt Speaks On Dzvukamanja Absence

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained why Terrence Dzvukamanja was not part of the squad that won 2-1 against Moroka Swallows.

Dzvukamanja had featured in all of SuperSport’s league games this season.

According to KickOff.com, Hunt revealed that the Zimbabwean striker had suffered a knock earlier in the week during their CAF Confederations Cup clash against Al Hilal Benghazi.

“Terrence got a hell of a knock in Liberia,” Hunt said.

“It was a big blow because he gives me so many options, he can play wide as well for us you know?

“So we are lacking, well, we don’t have options. When we played Mamelodi Sundowns we had eight DDC players on the bench against Sundowns.-Soccer24 News

