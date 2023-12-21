Gvt mulls corruption module in schools curriculum

By A Correspondent- Government has set in motion plans to incorporate dedicated learning areas on corruption, ethics and integrity into the national school curriculum under an initiative aimed at equipping learners with the knowledge and values necessary to combat corruption and build a more ethical society.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education have since embarked on a nationwide stakeholder consultation programme to develop a framework for the rollout of the initiative.

Prosecutor-General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo made the revelations recently while addressing delegates at the 10th session of the conference of State parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in Georgia, the United States.

UNCAC is a legally binding international treaty adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003 that addresses all aspects of corruption — including prevention, criminalisation and international cooperation.

Zimbabwe signed the convention in February 2004 and ratified it in March 2007.

“As a State party to these conventions and protocols, Zimbabwe affirms that corruption is a serious problem that needs to be tackled and commits itself to fight the scourge.

“Zimbabwe has, therefore, undertaken to put in place measures and mechanisms that eliminate corruption.

“ZACC, in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, has commenced nationwide consultations with the intention to introduce a curriculum on corruption, ethics and integrity in schools and universities starting from early childhood learning,” she said.

In countries where such learning areas have been introduced, primary school learners engage in interactive activities and are exposed to stories designed to cultivate an understanding of honesty, fairness and responsible citizenship.

As learners progress to secondary school, they delve deeper into the complex realities of corruption, analysing its causes, consequences and potential solutions through discussion, critical thinking exercises and real-world case studies.

As part of measures to fight graft, she said, Government instituted comprehensive legislative reforms, including enacting laws that engender transparency.

She cited the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act of 2018; the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act of 2019; and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act of 2019 as some of the pieces of legislation put in place to enhance the fight against corruption.

“The Government conferred powers of arrest to ZACC officers through an amendment to the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act,” she added.

“Zimbabwe launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024, which encompasses a multi-stakeholder approach in the fight against corruption.”

The strategy, said Justice Matanda-Moyo, has provided an inclusive platform for Government, civil society organisations, law-enforcement agencies and the private sector to collaborate in the fight against graft.

She added: “Zimbabwe introduced the National Development Strategy 1 2021-2025, which promotes production and productivity through implementation of policies for ease of doing business, strengthening of property rights and combating corruption, among other issues.

“Government’s support for anti-corruption efforts has significantly increased.

“The country has established specialised courts at the Magistrates and High Courts of Zimbabwe.

“The conviction rate of corruption cases has increased to 72 percent.

“As a corruption prevention measure, ZACC facilitated the establishment of integrity committees within public sector institutions.

“This strategy revolves around building strong institutions that can detect and put measures to fight corruption within their spheres of control.”

To date, over 100 institutions — including local authorities, independent commissions, State enterprises and universities — have established integrity committees, she said.

Next year, she added, the concept will be cascaded to all ministries.

Justice Matanda-Moyo was leading a delegation comprising representatives from the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority and the Ministries of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, and Foreign Affairs and International Trade. Sunday Mail

