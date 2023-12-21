By A Correspondent
Masvingo City Mayor His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe on Thursday distributed proceeds from the Christmas Cheer Fund at the Civic Centre.
Speaking during the distribution of the proceeds, Mayor Tabe commended the business community and key stakeholders for playing a key role in making the event possible.
“We would like to thank various stakeholders for their sterling efforts to make the event possible.
As we celebrate the Festive Season let us refrain from taking Illicit drugs. Drug abuse is a nagging challenge that calls for concerted efforts to eradicate it,” said Mayor Tabe.
” We cannot leave behind the socially disadvantaged citizens in and around our city. We shall continue to embark on such events in future, “added Mayor Tabe.
Beneficiaries came from social institutions in and around the city of Masvingo.
The socially disadvantaged, people living with disabilities and the mentally hailed the Mayor’s philanthropic efforts.