Mnangagwa Thought Removing Chamisa Is As Easy As Using Military To Coup Mugabe | PART 2
21 December 2023
By A Correspondent | In a development set to trigger a reversal of all the damages by the political imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu, an undercover journalist, running by the name, Cde Mabhunu on Friday offloads the major part of his documentary which was broadcast LIVE on 4th December as the political imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu held a secret meeting with ZANU PF Mabvuku constituency candidate, Scott Sakupwanya’s aide. Details below-