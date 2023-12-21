Mnangagwa Thought Removing Chamisa Is As Easy As Using Military To Coup Mugabe | PART 2

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | In a development set to trigger a reversal of all the damages by the political imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu, an undercover journalist, running by the name, Cde Mabhunu on Friday offloads the major part of his documentary which was broadcast LIVE on 4th December as the political imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu held a secret meeting with ZANU PF Mabvuku constituency candidate, Scott Sakupwanya’s aide. Details below-

NEW SADC EVIDENCE: Tshabangu-Scott secrets that reverse everything



DOCUMENTARY COMING UP – 22 DECEMBER 2023. Ticket details in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/BCTzx2upaJ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 19, 2023

LIVE video as Sengezo Tshabangu was arranging a ZANU PF meeting with an EDscarfed man he recognises to be the Mabvuku election contestant, the#GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya's aide, Cde Mabhunu during an operation to further sabotage @nelsonchamisa and the @CCCZimbabwe party. The… https://t.co/Uf4K89sYu9 pic.twitter.com/pfX6fXALEs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...