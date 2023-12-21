Nelson Chamisa Outsmarts Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has kept his political foes guessing.

Though criticised by naysayers keen to force him to reveal the political trump card, the CCC leader has refused to give in to incessant pressure.

The strategic ambiguity gambit is giving Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ilk sleepless nights.

Below is President Chamisa’s statement on X…

THE POWER OF LOVE, NOT THE LOVE OF POWER…

Where hate destroys, love builds.

Where hate accuses, love excuses, recuses and rescues.

Where hate wounds, love heals.

Where hate divides, love unites.

Where hate turns you to self, love pivots you to others.

Where hate is intoxicates, love is sobers.

Where hate confuses, love clarifies.

Where hate convicts, love acquits.

Where hate imprisons,, love sets free!

Even if you are hated so much, just love anyway..Don’t stop loving!! #OnePeople #Godisinit

