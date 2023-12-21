Trio hauled to court over fraud

By A Correspondent- Three Chitungwiza men appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei yesterday facing three counts of defrauding CABS Bank of US$1 000 and ZWL$3 million.

Maxwell Usayi (61), Goliath Taodzera (52) and Christopher Mukawu (47) were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The State opposed bail citing overwhelming evidence against the trio.

State prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in October this year, the trio hatched a plan to defraud CABS bank by withdrawing money from an account which was dormant.

The trio is alleged to have manufactured a counterfeit metal driver’s licence with number 28918AH and Victor Dube’s identification number but having Usayi’s face.

It is alleged that on October 25, the suspects went to CABS Avondale branch where they withdrew US$1 000 from Victor Dube’s account which had US$100.

They also withdrew ZWL$2 829 000 from the same account and a further ZWL$479 000.

Mutsokoti told the court that the bank teller became suspicious that the drivers’ licence they tendered was fake.

The teller alerted Dube who made a police report leading to arrest of the trio. NewsDay

