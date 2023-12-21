Zim Tops World Beer Drinking Countries List

By-Zimbabwe has been ranked one of the countries with a high alcohol consumption rate per capita in the world.

According to a survey by Wise Voter, an American global institute that researches politics, health, climate and economy, on average, an individual Zimbabwean consumes 62.8 litres of pure alcohol annually.

Tunisia came second with 36.6 litres of consumption per capita. Read the report:

Zimbabwe 62.8 litres, Tunisia 36.6 litres, Eswatini 34.4 litres, Maldives 33.7 litres, Afghanistan 33.5 litres, Namibia 32.4 litres, South Africa 29.9 litres, Algeria 29.1 litres, Turkey 28.5 litres and Iran 28.4 litres.

The survey report said that one serving of alcohol was classified as 0.0177 fluid litres of alcohol. It said:

This corresponds with a 0.354 litre can/bottle of beer, one 0.148 litre glass of wine, or one 0.044 litre shot of liquor.

When comparing alcohol consumption across countries, organisations will look at litres of pure alcohol.

The Kingdom of Eswatini, which is a SADC member like Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia, was placed in third place with 34.4 litres of alcohol consumption per capita, with a prevalence of alcohol dependence of 2.5%.

All top three countries, according to the report, do not have alcohol illegality but drinking is allowed to people above the age of 18.

According to Delta Beverages, Zimbabweans drank record amounts of lager beer in 2022.

Factors that contribute to varying levels of alcohol consumption across different countries include cultural and social norms toward alcohol, the availability and accessibility of alcohol, income levels and economic stability, social factors, such as peer pressure, cultural celebrations, and social expectations, as well as religious beliefs and practices.

-NewsDay

